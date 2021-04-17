Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKSP opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

