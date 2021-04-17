WOWswap (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $744,454.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $744,454.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $36.12 or 0.00058408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00298024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.32 or 0.00731491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,522.10 or 0.99493998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.00829726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

