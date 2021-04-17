xBTC Market Capitalization Hits $3.13 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $18,099.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00296484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00729594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,204.93 or 0.99420189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.57 or 0.00830982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

