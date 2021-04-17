XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $154.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.04.

Shares of XPO opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

