Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

