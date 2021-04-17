Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.56 Million

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post $130.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the lowest is $123.28 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $105.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $603.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.96 million to $609.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $926.21 million, with estimates ranging from $924.64 million to $927.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,046 shares of company stock worth $1,435,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

