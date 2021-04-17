Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

CFR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,333. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.