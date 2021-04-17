Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

