Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.