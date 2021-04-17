Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $532.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

