Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BTRS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.