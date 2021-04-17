Zacks: Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,058 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,991. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.