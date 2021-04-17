Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.65. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 268,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.86. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $179.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

