Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.57 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

