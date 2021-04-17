Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.40). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $133.31 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

