Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.09. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 82,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

