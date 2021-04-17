Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $82.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.02 million to $82.70 million. Appian reported sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $135.23. 468,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

