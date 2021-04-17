Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

