Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

