Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $46.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,267. Model N has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

