Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce sales of $43.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $40.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.20 million to $188.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,245. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.06 million, a P/E ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

