Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.