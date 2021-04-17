Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit