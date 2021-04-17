Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Hold

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Britvic stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Britvic has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.