Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.88 million, a P/E ratio of -143.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DMC Global by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

