Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Sell

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,944 shares of company stock worth $3,274,731. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.