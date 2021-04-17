Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to “Strong-Buy”

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of EDN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.