Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Buy”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $186.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

