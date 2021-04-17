Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Guggenheim

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,476 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

