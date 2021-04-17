Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $211.23 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.73 to $211.23 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

