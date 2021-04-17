Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

