ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $209.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

