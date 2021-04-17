Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 368.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zynga by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,924 shares of company stock worth $14,413,319 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

