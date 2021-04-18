-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 191,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,678. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $443.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

