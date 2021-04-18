-$0.05 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.16). Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.