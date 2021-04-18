$0.07 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 361,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,454.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Viasat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

