$0.07 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 361,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,454.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Viasat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit