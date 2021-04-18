$0.24 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 481,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,099. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,990,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

