$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. 4,947,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,927. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.