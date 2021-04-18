-$0.50 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $459.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

