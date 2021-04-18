$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.88. 400,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,897. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

