$1.18 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $145.96 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

