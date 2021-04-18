$1.18 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.25. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $145.96 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit