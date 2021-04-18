$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

QSR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

