$1.45 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Brunswick stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. 454,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

