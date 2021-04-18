$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

