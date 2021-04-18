1,050,317 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,050,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 163,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.