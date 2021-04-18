$136.54 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $136.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the lowest is $131.62 million. NovoCure posted sales of $101.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $583.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.20 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

