$143.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $143.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.40 million and the highest is $143.92 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

