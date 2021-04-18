16,425 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

