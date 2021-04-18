$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

DFS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $102.27. 1,601,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,713. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

