2,000 Shares in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

