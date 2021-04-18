$25.97 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report sales of $25.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.66 million and the highest is $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $21.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $107.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 499,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

